'I had taken every precaution’: Bell Co. Judge Executive talks his experience with COVID-19

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - In a Facebook post in mid-September, Bell County Judge Executive Albey Brock announced he tested positive for COVID-19, along with some of his family.

“I had taken every single precaution. Had some of my friends, the sheriff for example, would tell me I was a germaphobe," said Brock.

From the beginning of the pandemic, Brock has been vocal about the seriousness of the virus and has urged people to wear a mask and social distance.

“Obviously, I was like wow after being so careful, so I think the moral to that is this is a highly contagious virus," said Brock.

After attending a gathering with his family, Brock said he started feeling sick, but thought it was his annual allergies flaring up.

“This time of year I’m subject to allergies like I know a lot of folks are and you know the first two days of symptoms I thought were pollen," said Brock.

Soon after, Brock’s wife began having the same symptoms and tested positive for the virus. Brock, his daughter and son in-law also got tested and received the same result.

“Freaked out a little just being honest. It is kind of shocking to the system to know you’ve got it," said Brock.

Brock said his symptoms were less severe than his wife and daughter. He had a bad cough which lingered for weeks and unusual body aches.

“Unlike the flu. Not super severe but just strange in nature, something very unique," said Brock.

He said his wife and daughter both had a fever but he never did. His son in-law only lost his sense of taste and smell.

Brock said he had been much sicker before, but his battle with the virus was scary as he has had friends die from COVID-19 and family members hospitalized.

“That adds to that fear factor when you know that there is the potential for a very horrible outcome," said Brock.

He has recovered from the virus now, but is urging people to continue wearing a mask, if only to protect other people.

“If you don’t care about other humans, if you don’t care about anybody but yourself then I guess it’s your prerogative to not do it, but if you genuinely care about other people then you should wear the mask," said Brock. “We can all complain, we can all hate wearing them. I hate it and we can all wear one and that’s how we’ll get rid of this.”

Brock said his son who still lives at home, never tested positive for the virus even though he was in close contact with his family.

