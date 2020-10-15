Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The next front arrives soon

Advertisement

Some pretty chilly air will roll in today.
Some pretty chilly air will roll in today.
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 15, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The final hours of these milder temperatures are here. Our second front of the week.

The cooler temperatures will race in here behind the next frontal boundary. If you think that our temperatures have been chilly so far... this push of air will chill you to the bone. It looks like highs will drop from the 70s to the 50s by Friday.

Some of the coldest air of the season will invade over the coming days. Most of our lows will probably reach the low and mid-30s. I expect that we see widespread frost and even a hard freeze threat.

Our risk of seeing the hard freeze really doesn’t get going until early next week. It looks like another strong cold front will blast across the commonwealth. There is a really good chance that we see highs hover around 50 degrees.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

