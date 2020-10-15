Advertisement

Kentucky among the least energy-efficient states in the country

finger pressing button on digital thermostat
finger pressing button on digital thermostat(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday chill is heating up, and that means more Americans will start dishing out more money to heat their homes.

They will also spend more money on energy bills with more people spending time inside because of the global pandemic.

In honor of National Awareness Month, we are looking at how well Kentucky is doing when it comes to energy consumption.

According to WalletHub, Kentucky is one of the least energy-efficient states, ranking 41st.

WalletHub reports the average American household spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities and another $2,094 on motor fuel and oil.

Utah is the most energy-efficient state, followed by New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Rhode Island.

South Carolina, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana and Alabama are the five least energy-efficient states.

The Department of Energy estimates a family could reduce their utility costs by as much as 25 percent, by using smart energy practices.

To view WalletHub’s full report, click here.

Copyright 2020 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE | Two taken to hospital after accident

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brenda Bryan
A crash on I-64 east at the 184 mm is shutting down traffic near the Cannonsburg exit in Boyd County, Ky.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The next front arrives soon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
The final hours of these milder temperatures are here. .The cooler temperatures will race in here behind the next frontal boundary.

National

AP Explains: Trump seizes on dubious Biden-Ukraine story

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The story in the New York Post raises more questions than answers, including about the authenticity of an email at the center of the story.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Whitley Co. family shares battle with COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 9 hours ago
As we track Whitley County’s case totals lying in the red zone, a couple with the virus is sharing their experience.

News

WATCH | Lt. Governor encouraging Ky. schools to use self-reporting COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 9 hours ago
A K-12 school dashboard exists for Kentucky school districts to self-report cases of COVID-19, and it’s been up and running for about two weeks.

News

WATCH | Winchester looks ahead to socially distanced Halloween event

Updated: 9 hours ago
'Tis the season for candy, and lots of it-- but also caution.

News

40 species of sharks identified by fossils in Mammoth Cave

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Scientists at Mammoth Cave National Park have been digging through fossils and identified at least 40 different species of sharks that lived in the park.

News

Winchester looks ahead to socially distanced Halloween event

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Like many, adjusting and creating a new way for kids to trick-or-treat is the challenge for a group in Winchester. Nick Oliver explains why the idea of no Halloween is just not an option.

News

Bobcat removed from Floyd County business, released back to the wild

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, store employees called to report it inside.