Kentucky among the least energy-efficient states in the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday chill is heating up, and that means more Americans will start dishing out more money to heat their homes.

They will also spend more money on energy bills with more people spending time inside because of the global pandemic.

In honor of National Awareness Month, we are looking at how well Kentucky is doing when it comes to energy consumption.

According to WalletHub, Kentucky is one of the least energy-efficient states, ranking 41st.

WalletHub reports the average American household spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities and another $2,094 on motor fuel and oil.

Utah is the most energy-efficient state, followed by New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Rhode Island.

South Carolina, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana and Alabama are the five least energy-efficient states.

The Department of Energy estimates a family could reduce their utility costs by as much as 25 percent, by using smart energy practices.

To view WalletHub’s full report, click here.

