Lexington’s mobile COVID-19 testing program moves to new location

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new day, a new testing location, but the same message coming from city leaders.

“I really think that people need to continue to keep up their protective measures because if we let down, we could see that number of cases continue to rise,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said.

MORE >> Health dept. reports 71 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Mayor Gorton says the city’s current data shows the number of new cases flattening out and even going down, but she takes that with a pinch of salt. As we approach 10,000 cases and 85 deaths from COVID-19, the mayor says following the guidelines and continuing to get tested is the best way to protect everyone.

“We’re hopeful in here in Fayette County that we’re trending downward, maybe permanently but it’s a day-to-day thing,” Gorton said.

The mayor emphasized the importance of wearing masks, and says the purpose is to protect others from whatever we might have.

Mayor Gorton encouraged everyone to stay strong and keep fighting the virus so that businesses, schools, and life can continue in a positive way.

“Everyone who has responsibility for a large organization has to decide are we going to live with it, or are we shutting down," Gorton said. "I don’t think our economy can take shutting down again.”

This week the mobile neighborhood testing site is out at Eastland Bowling off New Circle Road. Walk up and drive through testing is available from 10-6 today and tomorrow and 9-4 on Saturday.

