More than 100 students quarantined at Centre College

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Centre College is dealing with a number of new COVID-19 cases among students.

The college’s website reports seven new cases were reported on Wednesday.

The number of students currently quarantined spiked this week to 102.

In late September, 250 students were studying remotely, with 1,100 students on campus.

Centre’s dashboard for tracking COVID-19 cases on campus was ranked ninth in the nation for universities and colleges.

