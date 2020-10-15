Advertisement

NCAA rules Owens immediately eligible

The 6-foot-4 center transferred from Maryland and now is eligible to play in 2020-21
The 6-4 center has been ruled eligible by the NCAA.
The 6-4 center has been ruled eligible by the NCAA.(UK)
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The NCAA has granted immediate eligibility to University of Kentucky center Olivia Owens, making her eligible to compete for the Wildcats in the 2020-21 season, it was announced Thursday.

Owens, who was a five-star prospect and one of the best centers in the nation coming out of high school in 2018, joined the Kentucky program in June after transferring from Maryland.

“Olivia is a phenomenal person and outstanding basketball player. We are so happy for her that she will be able to compete this year with her teammates,” said UK head coach Matthew Mitchell. “She has worked hard since arriving on campus to be able to play this season and I know her teammates and all of us are overjoyed for her that she will get that opportunity.”

“I am so excited for the next chapter and looking forward to playing with my teammates this season,” Owens said. “Let’s go BBN!”

Owens began her collegiate career as one of the best post prospects in the nation, ranking as a five-star recruit by ESPN.com, which also tabbed her the fifth-best post in the 2018 class and 34th-best player overall. All-Star Girls Report ranked the 6-foot-4 post as the No. 26 overall player in the class after she was tabbed a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association High School All-American Honorable Mention and McDonalds All-American Game nominee. A star at Niskayuna High School, Owens was a USA Today All-New York First-Team honoree and was named the team’s MVP her junior season after averaging 20.6 points and 12.3 rebounds. As a senior, Owens became only the second player in school history to score 1,000 career points while she also posted 42 points in a game, which set a conference record.

The native of Albany, N.Y., joins the Wildcats after two seasons at Maryland, where she played in 16 games as a freshman before missing last season due to medical issues. As a freshman, Owens performed well, hitting 55 percent from the field while recording a point in nine games and a rebound in nine games. One of her best outings was in the Big 10 Championship game where she played six minutes and scored four points with four rebounds to lift the Terrapins to the title. She also had three rebounds and scored two points in Maryland’s NCAA First Round win vs. Radford. In her collegiate debut, Owens pulled down six rebounds with a steal and two points vs. Coppin State and followed with four points, three rebounds and a block vs. George Washington.

The Wildcats will return a large portion of their production for 2020-21 even with the departure of five seniors. UK will bring back its top two and five of the top seven scorers from last season while also returning its top two rebounders. Kentucky will also add Owens, 2019 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year Dre’una Edwards and a talented group of newcomers to the roster this season.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Report: Frederick Douglass, Great Crossing football game canceled

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader say Fridays game against Great Crossing High School is canceled.

Weather

All Blue Weather Preview

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
All Blue Weather Preview vs. Tennessee

Sports

Six More NCAA Events Coming to Lexington in 2024-26

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Rifle National Championship, Plus Preliminary Rounds in Outdoor Track and Field, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Golf, Gymnastics

Sports

Virus wreaking havoc on SEC due to positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
No. 10 Florida’s game against defending national champion LSU was postponed

Latest News

Sports

Florida halts meetings, practices amid uptick in COVID cases

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players

Sports

The Kentucky Bubble: La Familia dominates NBA playoffs run

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Wildcats headlined the NBA postseason from start to finish with historic marks

Sports

Kentucky looking to snap 36-year losing streak at Tennessee

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Over the last decade, the Vols have beaten the Cats by an average of 19 points per game in Knoxville.

Sports

Rhyne Howard named preseason first-team All-American by Lindy’s Sports

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Wildcats ranked 11th in the publication’s preseason top 25

Sports

Kentucky will host No. 3 Georgia at night on October 24

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 1:16 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Wildcats will either host the Bulldogs at 7:00 on ESPN or at 7:30 on the SEC Network.

Sports

Wright, Duffy earn SEC Player of the Week honors

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
The Kentucky duo dominated Mississippi State in Saturday’s 24-2 win.