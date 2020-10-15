One dead, one flown out, suspect in custody in Perry County murder case

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 6:30 p.m. Update 10-14-2020: On Wednesday morning, officials with Kentucky State Police and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office were called to Montgomery Creek Road in Vicco. Officials say the shooting is now a murder investigation.

“One juvenile was shot and is confirmed deceased, and another juvenile was shot and been flown out for medical treatment," said Trooper Matt Gayheart with Kentucky State Police.

Gayheart said this led police to charge 36-year-old David Hampton with murder along with other charges. Hampton is also the dad of the two children who were shot.

“Attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment," said Gayheart. "He was arrested and lodged in the Perry County Jail.”

Gayheart said as a dad himself, this is heartbreaking.

“It’s absolutely gut-wrenching to think that a child is injured, in any type of way, is really hard to take, and I just can’t imagine what that feeling must be like," added Gayheart.

Gayheart said the shooting happened at one house but those inside ran next door to a relative’s house.

“I think they fled from the original house to seek shelter," said Gayheart.

Officials received search warrants to search both homes.

“Just to gather those key pieces of evidence from inside the residence, that’s one of the protocols for us to get a search warrant, for in order to do that," added Gayheart.

2:45 p.m. Update 10-14-2020: Officials with Kentucky State Police confirm one juvenile is dead and another was flown to a hospital following Wednesday morning’s shooting.

We’re told the injured juvenile was taken by air to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee. We do not know their condition at this time.

Police also tell us David Hampton, 36, of Vicco is in custody and is charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Hampton was arrested in the home where the shooting happened. Trooper Matt Gayheart says shootings like this are just gut-wrenching.

“Its absolutely gut-wrenching to think that a child is injured in any type is really hard to take I just can’t imagine what that feeling must be like," said Gayheart.

Original Story 10-14-2020:

We are following a breaking story in Perry County.

Police tell WYMT at least two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning.

It happened on Montgomery Creek Road in the Vicco community.

Officials with Kentucky State Police say they are shutting down the road and it will stay closed for a while.

The scene is very active and there is an ongoing investigation.

Troopers tell us no one is charged in connection with the case at this time.

WYMT’s Dakota Makres is there and is gathering more information.

This story will be updated.

