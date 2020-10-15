Advertisement

One dead, one flown out, suspect in custody in Perry County murder case

By Brandon Robinson and Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 6:30 p.m. Update 10-14-2020: On Wednesday morning, officials with Kentucky State Police and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office were called to Montgomery Creek Road in Vicco. Officials say the shooting is now a murder investigation.

“One juvenile was shot and is confirmed deceased, and another juvenile was shot and been flown out for medical treatment," said Trooper Matt Gayheart with Kentucky State Police.

Gayheart said this led police to charge 36-year-old David Hampton with murder along with other charges. Hampton is also the dad of the two children who were shot.

“Attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment," said Gayheart. "He was arrested and lodged in the Perry County Jail.”

Gayheart said as a dad himself, this is heartbreaking.

“It’s absolutely gut-wrenching to think that a child is injured, in any type of way, is really hard to take, and I just can’t imagine what that feeling must be like," added Gayheart.

Gayheart said the shooting happened at one house but those inside ran next door to a relative’s house.

“I think they fled from the original house to seek shelter," said Gayheart.

Officials received search warrants to search both homes.

“Just to gather those key pieces of evidence from inside the residence, that’s one of the protocols for us to get a search warrant, for in order to do that," added Gayheart.

2:45 p.m. Update 10-14-2020: Officials with Kentucky State Police confirm one juvenile is dead and another was flown to a hospital following Wednesday morning’s shooting.

We’re told the injured juvenile was taken by air to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee. We do not know their condition at this time.

Police also tell us David Hampton, 36, of Vicco is in custody and is charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Hampton was arrested in the home where the shooting happened. Trooper Matt Gayheart says shootings like this are just gut-wrenching.

“Its absolutely gut-wrenching to think that a child is injured in any type is really hard to take I just can’t imagine what that feeling must be like," said Gayheart.

Original Story 10-14-2020:

We are following a breaking story in Perry County.

Police tell WYMT at least two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning.

It happened on Montgomery Creek Road in the Vicco community.

Officials with Kentucky State Police say they are shutting down the road and it will stay closed for a while.

The scene is very active and there is an ongoing investigation.

Troopers tell us no one is charged in connection with the case at this time.

WYMT’s Dakota Makres is there and is gathering more information.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Whitley Co. family shares battle with COVID-19 diagnosis

Updated: 33 minutes ago
As we track Whitley County’s case totals lying in the red zone, a couple with the virus is sharing their experience.

News

WATCH | Lt. Governor encouraging Ky. schools to use self-reporting COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A K-12 school dashboard exists for Kentucky school districts to self-report cases of COVID-19, and it’s been up and running for about two weeks.

News

WATCH | Winchester looks ahead to socially distanced Halloween event

Updated: 33 minutes ago
'Tis the season for candy, and lots of it-- but also caution.

News

40 species of sharks identified by fossils in Mammoth Cave

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
Scientists at Mammoth Cave National Park have been digging through fossils and identified at least 40 different species of sharks that lived in the park.

News

Winchester looks ahead to socially distanced Halloween event

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Nick Oliver
Like many, adjusting and creating a new way for kids to trick-or-treat is the challenge for a group in Winchester. Nick Oliver explains why the idea of no Halloween is just not an option.

Latest News

News

Bobcat removed from Floyd County business, released back to the wild

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, store employees called to report it inside.

News

Lt. Governor encouraging Ky. schools to use self-reporting COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Coleman said more than 200 schools have not reported any data to the dashboard.

National

AP Explains: Trump seizes on dubious Biden-Ukraine story

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The story in the New York Post raises more questions than answers, including about the authenticity of an email at the center of the story.

News

Tonight’s Breakdown: Voting, A Rock Legend, & Security for the Attorney General

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
The death of rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen after a long fight with cancer shook fans and musicians around the world. Longtime music critic Walter Tunis talks about Van Halen's influence.

News

'I had taken every precaution’: Bell Co. Judge Executive talks his experience with COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
In a Facebook post in mid-September, Bell County Judge Executive Albey Brock announced he tested positive for COVID-19, along with some of his family.

VOD Recording

WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews music critic Walter Tunis

Updated: 2 hours ago
Lexington music critic Walter Tunis talks about Van Halen's legacy