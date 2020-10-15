Advertisement

Red Knight takes Sycamore in stakes-record time

Trained by Bill Mott and ridden by James Graham, Red Knight covered the 1½ miles on a firm turf course in 2:28.81
Trained by Bill Mott and ridden by James Graham, Red Knight covered the 1½ miles on a firm turf course in 2:28.81 to smash the stakes record
Trained by Bill Mott and ridden by James Graham, Red Knight covered the 1½ miles on a firm turf course in 2:28.81 to smash the stakes record(Keeneland)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, KY (Oct. 15, 2020) – Trinity Farm’s homebred Red Knight surged to the front at midstretch and cruised to a 2-length victory over Postulation to win the 26th running of the $150,000 Sycamore (G3) for 3-year-olds and up on an overcast Thursday afternoon at Keeneland.

Trained by Bill Mott and ridden by James Graham, Red Knight covered the 1½ miles on a firm turf course in 2:28.81 to smash the stakes record of 2:29.55 established by Sharbayan (IRE) in 2003. It is the third victory in the Sycamore for Graham, who won in 2007 aboard Transduction Gold and 2013 on Najjaar.

Postulation led the field of 10 through fractions of :24.84, :51.08, 1:16.04 and 1:40.76 while Red Knight raced near the back of the pack.

On the far turn, Graham angled Red Knight off the rail and began splitting horses. He swung three wide into the stretch, collared Postulation at the eighth pole and drew clear for the victory.

It was the first graded stakes victory for Red Knight, a 6-year-old New York-bred son of Pure Prize out of the Skip Away mare Isabel Away. The victory was worth $90,000 and increased his earnings to $732,158 with a record of 21-8-6-1.

Sent off as the favorite, Red Knight returned $6.80, $4 and $3. Postulation, ridden by Julien Leparoux, returned $6.80 and $4.20 and finished a head in front of Ziyad (GB) who paid $3.40 to show under Manny Franco.

It was another head back to North Dakota who was followed in order by He’s No Lemon, Big Agenda, Aquaphobia, Eons, Split the Wickets and Morning Stride.

Racing continues Friday with a 10-day program beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET and featuring the 30th running of the $150,000 Pin Oak Valley View (G3) for 3-year-old fillies going 1 1/16 miles on the turf. The Pin Oak Valley View will be run as the ninth race with a 5:30 p.m. post time.

Latest News

Sports

UK’s Olivia Owens granted immediate eligibility by NCAA

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
6-foot-4 center that transferred from Maryland will be eligible to play in 2020-21

News

Report: Frederick Douglass, Great Crossing football game canceled

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader say Fridays game against Great Crossing High School is canceled.

Sports

NCAA rules Owens immediately eligible

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Milam
Olivia Owens was a 5-star recruit in the Class of 2018.

Weather

All Blue Weather Preview

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
All Blue Weather Preview vs. Tennessee

Latest News

Sports

Six More NCAA Events Coming to Lexington in 2024-26

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Rifle National Championship, Plus Preliminary Rounds in Outdoor Track and Field, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Golf, Gymnastics

Sports

Virus wreaking havoc on SEC due to positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
No. 10 Florida’s game against defending national champion LSU was postponed

Sports

Florida halts meetings, practices amid uptick in COVID cases

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players

Sports

The Kentucky Bubble: La Familia dominates NBA playoffs run

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Wildcats headlined the NBA postseason from start to finish with historic marks

Sports

Kentucky looking to snap 36-year losing streak at Tennessee

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
Over the last decade, the Vols have beaten the Cats by an average of 19 points per game in Knoxville.

Sports

Rhyne Howard named preseason first-team All-American by Lindy’s Sports

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Wildcats ranked 11th in the publication’s preseason top 25