Report: Frederick Douglass, Great Crossing football game canceled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After reports came out Wednesday of a Frederick Douglass football player testing positive for COVID-19, our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader say Friday’s game against Great Crossing High School is canceled.

The Herald-Leader report says Great Crossing announced the cancellation Thursday morning.

Practices were canceled on Wednesday following the positive case.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.