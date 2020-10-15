Report: Frederick Douglass, Great Crossing football game canceled
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After reports came out Wednesday of a Frederick Douglass football player testing positive for COVID-19, our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader say Friday’s game against Great Crossing High School is canceled.
The Herald-Leader report says Great Crossing announced the cancellation Thursday morning.
Practices were canceled on Wednesday following the positive case.
