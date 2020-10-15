Advertisement

Sen. McConnell votes early in Louisville, speaks about GOP coronavirus relief proposal

By Garrett Wymer
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians are casting their ballots as the race for U.S. Senate heats up, and the candidates in that race are also getting out to vote early.

This is the third day early voting has been open. Both candidates in the U.S. Senate race for Kentucky have cast their ballots. We showed you retired Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath voting on Tuesday in Georgetown, and this morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell voted in Louisville.

He was greeted by supporters holding “Team Mitch” signs before he cast his ballot at the Kentucky Expo Center.

He told reporters his wife, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, decided to vote by mail, but he came to vote early in person. He spoke about a number of topics including the latest on the GOP’s coronavirus relief proposal, amid what he called a resurgence in the virus.

He scheduled a vote for that next week on the Senate floor, but it’s unlikely to get much Democrat support.

“The disease is not gone. We need more money in the popular PPP loan program, more money for schools, more money for health care," McConnell said. "So what I’ll put on the floor is a highly targeted, half a trillion dollars - that’s a lot of money - half-a-trillion-dollar program to target the actual needs that the country has.”

McGrath has campaign events scheduled today in northern Kentucky and in Oldham County.

The Senate race and the presidential race are obviously getting a lot of attention, and there are several other races and two constitutional amendments also on the ballot.

You can find your polling location at govoteky.com.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Police: Man charged in connection with shooting outside Thorntons gas station

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Multiple people were outside at gas pumps and inside the store at the time of the shooting.

News

6th District Congressional race candidates hit the campaign trail in central Ky.

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Today, Republican Congressman Andy Barr and Democratic challenger Josh Hicks are focused on the economy, traveling to different parts of central Kentucky to discuss their efforts to keep people working.

News

Lexington’s mobile COVID-19 testing program moves to new location

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jim Stratman
After a record-setting number of new cases in September in Lexington, health leaders are cautiously optimistic about October.

News

Woman dies in crash involving log truck

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
The crash remains under investigation.

Latest News

News

Somerset mayor confident city can host large festival responsibly

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The size of the expected crowd has some worried about whether or not COVID-19 precautions can be followed.

News

NKY widower wins $200K from lottery scratch-off ticket

Updated: 2 hours ago
A northern Kentucky man whose wife recently died won $200,000 from a scratch-off Kentucky Lottery ticket, lottery officials announced Thursday.

News

Health dept. reports 71 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
Health dept. reports 71 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

News

More than 100 students quarantined at Centre College

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The number of students currently quarantined spiked this week to 102.

News

Health dept. reports 71 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released its daily COVID-19 report.

News

Kentucky among the least energy-efficient states in the country

Updated: 4 hours ago
WalletHub reports the average American household spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities and another $2,094 on motor fuel and oil.