Sen. McConnell votes early in Louisville, speaks about GOP coronavirus relief proposal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians are casting their ballots as the race for U.S. Senate heats up, and the candidates in that race are also getting out to vote early.

This is the third day early voting has been open. Both candidates in the U.S. Senate race for Kentucky have cast their ballots. We showed you retired Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath voting on Tuesday in Georgetown, and this morning, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell voted in Louisville.

He was greeted by supporters holding “Team Mitch” signs before he cast his ballot at the Kentucky Expo Center.

He told reporters his wife, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, decided to vote by mail, but he came to vote early in person. He spoke about a number of topics including the latest on the GOP’s coronavirus relief proposal, amid what he called a resurgence in the virus.

He scheduled a vote for that next week on the Senate floor, but it’s unlikely to get much Democrat support.

“The disease is not gone. We need more money in the popular PPP loan program, more money for schools, more money for health care," McConnell said. "So what I’ll put on the floor is a highly targeted, half a trillion dollars - that’s a lot of money - half-a-trillion-dollar program to target the actual needs that the country has.”

McGrath has campaign events scheduled today in northern Kentucky and in Oldham County.

The Senate race and the presidential race are obviously getting a lot of attention, and there are several other races and two constitutional amendments also on the ballot.

You can find your polling location at govoteky.com.

