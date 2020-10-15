Shillito Park playground closed for two weeks due to upgrades

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington park is closing for a couple weeks-- but not because of the coronavirus.

The city is adding new features to Shillito Park. They’re creating a music garden that will be accessible for those with disabilities.

A sensory arch climber is being added in the two to five-year-old play area.

They’re also adding rubber safety surfacing to make it more accessible for all children.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.