Shillito Park playground closed for two weeks due to upgrades
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington park is closing for a couple weeks-- but not because of the coronavirus.
The city is adding new features to Shillito Park. They’re creating a music garden that will be accessible for those with disabilities.
A sensory arch climber is being added in the two to five-year-old play area.
They’re also adding rubber safety surfacing to make it more accessible for all children.
