Somerset mayor confident city can host large festival responsibly

Thousands of people are expected in downtown Somerset Saturday for a music festival.
Thousands of people are expected in downtown Somerset Saturday for a music festival.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people are expected in downtown Somerset on Saturday for the second annual Moonlight Festival.

The size of the expected crowd has some worried about whether or not COVID-19 precautions can be followed.

The festival will be at Fountain Square. Local and some nationally-known groups will be in attendance.

Mayor Alan Keck says the festival this year will look and feel a lot different, but he says he believes it can be done safely without any fear of spreading Covid-19.

Keck said 10,000 people attended the festival last year. He expects this year will be less, possibly by as much as 50%.

He also said he feels it’s important to have events like this despite the pandemic.

“The first thing I would say it’s an outside event,” Keck said. “You know, it’s an outdoor festival. You are aware of Somersplash water park.? We had 40,000 people come through the park this year and no known cases.”

Keck said people will be asked to social distance and to wear masks when viewing the concerts in the stage area. Temperature checks will also be in place.

