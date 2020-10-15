The Breakdown with Governor Beshear during quarantine: How the First Lady, children & dog are adjusting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -In an exclusive interview with Governor Beshear this afternoon we learn how he and his family are adjusting to their quarantine. He talked about their morning routine with exercise, breakfast, and at home learning with his two children. He says they are enjoying three meals a day together, but the biggest beneficiary may be their dog that is getting spoiled with all the attention. I asked him if the First Lady, Britainy Beshear, will want to keep him at home after their quarantine is up, and he had a surprising answer. In a wide ranging interview we also get his thoughts on how Kentucky families should adjust their traditional Thanksgiving celebration, and his reaction to a woman filing a lawsuit after she was told by the state to repay all of the unemployment benefits she received. We’ll have more from the governor starting at 5 on WKYT, and on the Breakdown at 7 on The CW Lexington.

