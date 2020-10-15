WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives virtual update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,260 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 84,195 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.94 percent positivity rate, which he says is the highest it’s been in about four weeks.

There were 20 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. The state death total is now 1,296.

As of Thursday, 738 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 192 are in the ICU. At least 16,928 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear: “This is our third escalation and the most serious one yet. It will result in the most deaths.” — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) October 15, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.