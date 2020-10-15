Advertisement

Winchester looks ahead to socially distanced Halloween event

By Nick Oliver
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - 'Tis the season for candy, and lots of it-- but also caution.

“This can be done, not drive-thru,” Cameron Correll said. “As in people out walking around.”

Correll is the project coordinator for the University of Kentucky’s Winchester Design Studio. She was given the big task of finding a way for kids to experience Halloween, but in a safe way. She and her team found College Park could be the answer.

“Normally in Winchester, they have Halloween-mania in downtown," Correll said. "That is a great event for families to come out and participate in, but the space was so much more condensed than it is here at the parks. By moving Halloween-mania to the parks, parents and families are still getting that same feel in normal years.”

Trick-or-treaters will walk in the park one way and out one way, masks required. From there they stop at one station, grab some candy from a community organization and wait until the trick-or-treater in front of them has moved on, always staying six feet apart.

It’s different this year. Correll gets that, but it’s still Halloween.

“We have to do this because the kids need something. They need something to look forward to, we need something for the community to rally around and to remember your community is still here and it is here to support you," Correll said. "It might look different than it has in the past but we are working really hard to provide these fun events for our kids.”

Correll says they are trying to get more organizations to sign up so they too can pass out candy in what hopes to be a safe bubble for some spooky fun.

The free event kicks off at College Park on Halloween day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

