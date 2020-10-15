Advertisement

Woman dies in crash involving log truck

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman died after she crashed into a log truck in Columbia.

A preliminary investigation showed Lisa Cooper, 46, of Columbia, was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry eastbound on KY 900 around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday when she crossed the center lane and crashed into a 1989 International log truck, according to Kentucky State Police.

Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the log truck was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

