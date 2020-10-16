Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Office reviewing Jeremy Marr death investigation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Daniel Cameron’s Attorney General Office is reviewing Kentucky State Police’s completed case file on the Jeremy Marr death investigation.

Kentucky State Police initially said a homeowner on Cleveland Avenue in Glasgow reported that a man had broken into her home in the early morning.

Glasgow Police arrived on scene around 7:40 a.m. and said Jeremy S. Marr, 35 of Glasgow was outside the home. When they tried to arrest the Marr, he had a medical episode, police said. The man was transported to TJ Samson Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, 13 News obtained a video which appeared to show police kneeing on Marr. It is unclear what took place leading up to the video.

While Kentucky State Police has been investigating, family and friends have protested outside the Glasgow Police Department. 13 News has submitted open records requests for the body camera footage, autopsy and the 911 call which were all denied.

