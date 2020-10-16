Advertisement

Baptist Health Lexington updates visitor restrictions

(Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones)
(Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As flu season is arriving, coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Baptist Health Lexington is updating its visitor restrictions.

The hospital is limiting visitors to those who are 18 years or older.

A press release from the hospital says visitation for non-COVID patients is limited to one designated person with some special exceptions.

All visitors will continue to be screened before entering the facilities, they must wear a mask at all times and continue to social distance.

The hospital is also encouraging people to get a flu shot.

A full list of temporary visitor restrictions for Baptist Health can be found here.

