Baptist Health Lexington updates visitor restrictions
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As flu season is arriving, coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Baptist Health Lexington is updating its visitor restrictions.
The hospital is limiting visitors to those who are 18 years or older.
A press release from the hospital says visitation for non-COVID patients is limited to one designated person with some special exceptions.
All visitors will continue to be screened before entering the facilities, they must wear a mask at all times and continue to social distance.
The hospital is also encouraging people to get a flu shot.
A full list of temporary visitor restrictions for Baptist Health can be found here.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.