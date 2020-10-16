Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frost On The Pumpkins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a day more typical of the middle of November than the middle of October as the coldest air of the young fall season finds the bluegrass state. This is leading to some frost in the west and central this morning, but widespread frost and a light freeze are on the way for everyone tonight. Green Thumbs are on high alert as frost will be on the pumpkins.

Highs today are generally in the 50s after starting out with a wide range in temps.

Tonight is when we say goodbye to the growing season across the board. Lows reach 30-35 for many with some pockets of upper 20s showing up.

The rest of the day will feature gorgeous fall weather with highs from the upper 50s to the middle 60s, depending on where you live.

Changes show up pnm Sunday as another powerful cold front drops in from the northwest. This has wintertime air coming in behind it, but the front may only get halfway across the state before stalling out. That would lead to rounds of rain and some rumbles of thunder along it for the first half of next week.

