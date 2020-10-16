Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frost On The Pumpkins

(KY3)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a day more typical of the middle of November than the middle of October as the coldest air of the young fall season finds the bluegrass state. This is leading to some frost in the west and central this morning, but widespread frost and a light freeze are on the way for everyone tonight. Green Thumbs are on high alert as frost will be on the pumpkins.

Highs today are generally in the 50s after starting out with a wide range in temps.

Tonight is when we say goodbye to the growing season across the board. Lows reach 30-35 for many with some pockets of upper 20s showing up.

The rest of the day will feature gorgeous fall weather with highs from the upper 50s to the middle 60s, depending on where you live.

Changes show up pnm Sunday as another powerful cold front drops in from the northwest. This has wintertime air coming in behind it, but the front may only get halfway across the state before stalling out. That would lead to rounds of rain and some rumbles of thunder along it for the first half of next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Baptist Health Lexington updates visitor restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As flu season is arriving, coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Baptist Health Lexington is updating their visitor restrictions.

News

Ky. law enforcement officials working on reducing gun violence

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Lexington law enforcement officials are working to reduce violence by removing firearms from the hands of those who shouldn’t have them.

News

Ky. state treasurer says Gov. Beshear misused taxpayer money during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky’s state treasurer is claiming Governor Andy Beshear suppressed the First Amendment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

How are Lexington police doing? Department launches survey to find out

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
“We want to hear from as many people as possible. The survey findings will help us evaluate police department initiatives and policies.”

Latest News

News

Ky. state treasurer says Gov. Beshear misused taxpayer money during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ky. state treasurer says Gov. Beshear misused taxpayer money during pandemic

News

Ky. law enforcement officials working on reducing gun violence

Updated: 3 hours ago
Ky. law enforcement officials working on reducing gun violence

News

Tickets on sale for first live event at Rupp Arena since March

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tickets on sale for first live event at Rupp Arena since March

News

UK tests dorm wastewater for COVID-19, hopes to find places of infection

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
At the University of Kentucky, scientists are testing the dorm’s wastewater for COVID-19. So far UK has tested the water of 6 dorms, one twice. Hopefully, this will help identify places of infection at the university.

News

Tickets on sale for first live event at Rupp Arena since March

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
For the first time since March, a live event is scheduled inside Rupp Arena.

News

Date set for construction on Wilmore’s ‘Y’ intersection

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In a post on Facebook, the city said construction of the “Y” intersection realignment is scheduled to begin March 1.