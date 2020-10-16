Advertisement

COVID-19 cases surpass 222,000 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health released new numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Nurse Micki Gassell, left, from Childrens Hospital, administers a nasal swab test for COVID-19 to Julie Pelegrin, who works in the State Capitol in legal services, as lawmakers try to wrap up the 2020 session Monday, June 15, 2020, in Denver. The tests were made available to state lawmakers and workers on the grounds of the Capitol. (Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 222,827 total COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 15.

200,164 patients have recovered or been labeled as “inactive” and 2,864 deaths people in Tennessee have died from the virus with 1,149 current hospitalizations.

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

