COVID-19 unit full at Ephraim McDowell in Danville, two on vents

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) --

Healthcare leaders inside Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville are working to keep up with the demand as their 17-bed COVID-19 unit is full.

The hospital has seen a rise in cases as fall began. Within the last two weeks 112 people tested positive for the virus. Eighteen people tested positive Thursday according to Dr. Christopher Petrey with the hospital’s infectious disease and critical care team.

Petrey says two of the 17 patients remain on ventilators. He says the majority of the patients are 60 years or older.

Meanwhile the hospital is trying to find ways for their staff to keep up with the new workload.

“That’s probably the most tricky thing right now is trying to make sure we have enough nurses to take care of the patients we have got because we try to limit how many patients those nurses take care of,” said Petrey.

Danville sits in a vulnerable spot for the virus. The city acts as a business hub for surrounding counties making the fight against COVID-19 that much more challenging. Dr. Kari Goan, the hospitalist, says it’s those reasons they must be ready for anything.

“A lot of those people are coming in and out of our county for our grocery stores and restaurants,” said Goan. “It’s not like the county lines are closed, there are people coming in and out constantly so it’s really not that surprising.”

The Hospital has overflow plans in place. They say if needed, their two other hospitals in adjoining counties will be the home of their next COVID-19 units.

