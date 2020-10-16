Advertisement

COVID-19 unit full at Ephraim McDowell in Danville, two on vents

The hospital has seen a rise in cases as fall began. Within the last two weeks 112 people tested positive for the virus.
The hospital has seen a rise in cases as fall began. Within the last two weeks 112 people tested positive for the virus.
The hospital has seen a rise in cases as fall began. Within the last two weeks 112 people tested positive for the virus.(WKYT News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) --

Healthcare leaders inside Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville are working to keep up with the demand as their 17-bed COVID-19 unit is full.

The hospital has seen a rise in cases as fall began. Within the last two weeks 112 people tested positive for the virus. Eighteen people tested positive Thursday according to Dr. Christopher Petrey with the hospital’s infectious disease and critical care team.

Petrey says two of the 17 patients remain on ventilators. He says the majority of the patients are 60 years or older.

Meanwhile the hospital is trying to find ways for their staff to keep up with the new workload.

“That’s probably the most tricky thing right now is trying to make sure we have enough nurses to take care of the patients we have got because we try to limit how many patients those nurses take care of,” said Petrey.

Danville sits in a vulnerable spot for the virus. The city acts as a business hub for surrounding counties making the fight against COVID-19 that much more challenging. Dr. Kari Goan, the hospitalist, says it’s those reasons they must be ready for anything.

“A lot of those people are coming in and out of our county for our grocery stores and restaurants,” said Goan. “It’s not like the county lines are closed, there are people coming in and out constantly so it’s really not that surprising.”

The Hospital has overflow plans in place. They say if needed, their two other hospitals in adjoining counties will be the home of their next COVID-19 units.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Frankfort diner works to figure out how to keep outside dining capacity throughout winter months

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Like so many other restaurants, Cliffside Diner was able to cash in on outdoor seating, setting up tables with umbrellas as well as a tent right outside of its building.

News

Absentee ballots among discarded mail bound for Jeffersontown

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A person found a pile of discarded USPS mail, including 112 absentee ballots for the upcoming election, on Thursday.

News

Fayette Co. school employee’s death connected to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Principal Mike Hale sent a letter to families writing Ruthie Martinez’s death was determined to be COVID-related. Hale said she hadn’t been on campus four days before she died.

News

Clays Mill road widening project enters final phase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The project to widen Clays Mill Road is entering its final phase.

Latest News

News

Madison Co. woman who won car on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ selling it to help special needs children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
A big prize is going to make a big impact on kids in Madison County as one woman donates her winnings.

News

WATCH | Lexington’s mobile COVID-19 testing program moves to new location

Updated: 5 hours ago
A new day, a new testing location, but the same message coming from city leaders.

News

WATCH | Home & About - Buff City Soap (Oct. 15, 2020)

Updated: 5 hours ago
There’s a new place in town catering to the nourishing needs of your skin.

News

Lexington restaurants coming up with plans for outdoor seating as weather gets colder

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
When new COVID-19 restrictions went into place, one way a lot of restaurants were able to keep serving as many people as they could was to expand their outdoor seating. But with temperatures starting to drop, they’re going to have to make some adjustments in the coming weeks.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 1,260 new COVID-19 cases; 20 deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a virtual update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

The Breakdown with Governor Beshear during quarantine: How the First Lady, children & dog are adjusting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Governor Beshear says there are positives to being quarantined at home with his family. We talked to him this afternoon during an exclusive interview.