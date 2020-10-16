Date set for construction on Wilmore’s ‘Y’ intersection
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - A date has been set for a road project in Wilmore.
In a post on Facebook, the city said construction of the “Y” intersection realignment is scheduled to begin March 1.
The “Y” intersection is where Highways 68 and 29 meet in Wilmore. The project is designed to make the intersection safer.
A gas station and a motel were to be demolished as part of the redesign.
