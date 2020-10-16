Advertisement

Eastbound lanes of Mountain Parkway back open after sinkhole repairs

Contractors work to fix a sinkhole under the Mountain Parkway near Slade, Ky. on October 1, 2020.
Contractors work to fix a sinkhole under the Mountain Parkway near Slade, Ky. on October 1, 2020.(Courtesy: John May)
By Paige Noel
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(WYMT) - The eastbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway between exits 33 and 40 in Powell and Wolfe counties have reopened. The lanes were closed due to repairs to a sinkhole which developed near the Tunnel Ridge Road overpass in late July.

The westbound lanes are still closed and have been closed since late July. People traveling westbound will be diverted off the parkway at exit 40 and follow a signed detour via northbound KY 15, re-entering at exit 33. Vehicles wider than 11 feet will need to stay on KY 15 between Slade and Stanton and can re-enter the parkway at exit 22.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials urge drivers who use the KY 15 detour to use cation as the route is narrow with a steep downhill grade and sharp curves. Transportation officials have installed additionally warning signs near the KY 715 south intersection at Pine Ridge.

The parkway is scheduled to be reopened in both directions by October 31.

