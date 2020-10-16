Advertisement

Finding internships becomes new challenge for college students

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) -The pandemic has challenged the job market since it made landfall in the United States. For college students looking for internships, just to enter the job market, it has been a rocky path for some.

Elle Howard is a sophomore studying communications at Morehead State University. She says her internship was cancelled due to safety. Meanwhile, other companies have also put in place similar policies not allowing visitors inside.

“I want to hopefully see if I can try to do something like some sort of internship but it’s been hard to find people to actually say I can come-in because COVID-19 is a big deal,” said Howard.

Her friend, junior Taylor Johnson, is in the same situation. Johnson says she’s hopeful she will be able to find something to bulk up her resume soon.

“It is eventually going to be over with and we are going to get to go back out there and do what we love to do,” said Johnson. “Just keep wearing a mask and doing what you are doing and hope for the best.”

Both students say they are trying to find something ahead of their extended holiday break.

Meanwhile Megan Boone, Director of Morehead State’s Career Services, says her team has also been forced to adjust to find new ways for students to find the essential experience that comes with an internship. She says remote internships seem to be the new trend. She is pushing her students to discover the possibilities, though it may not be their perfect picture of an internship.

“I think we don’t know how long this pandemic is going to last,” said Boone. “I think the skills students are gaining now in remote internships are going to serve them well throughout their careers most likely. I don’t think the world is ever going to go back to the exact way it was.”

Boone encourages anyone looking for an internship to be ready at a moment’s notice to jump on any opportunity that comes up. Her department has created a resource page for students to reference during their COVID-19 internship hunt.

