Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,319 new COVID-19 cases; announces outbreak at Ky. prison

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,319 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 85,506 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.70 percent positivity rate.

“Another piece of unfortunate news: We have a COVID-19 outbreak at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex" Gov. Beshear said. "We’ve had 17 inmates and two staff test positive. We will be testing the entire facility, and we will be using the protocols that we first used at Green River to successfully stop an outbreak that had occurred there.”

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,300.

“Our COVID report today adds to a tough week,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need to buckle down; we need to wear masks; we need to follow that rule of no gatherings above 10 people at our homes. We need to social distance and we shouldn’t play politics with this virus. It is real. It doesn’t matter if there’s an election a couple of weeks away.”

The deaths reported Friday include a 77-year-old woman from Adair County; a 51-year-old man from Bullitt County; and two women, ages 86 and 94, from Madison County.

The governor says the first family all tested negative for COVID-19. The member of the Governor’s security detail who tested positive for COVID-19 is still experiencing mild symptoms, but doing well.

As of Friday, 667 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 187 are in the ICU. At least 17,018 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Finding internships becomes new challenge for college students

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The pandemic has challenged the job market since it made landfall in the United States. For college students looking for internships, just to enter the job market, it has been a rocky path for some.

News

Ways to protect your fall plants during the first freeze

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
As temperatures drop into the 30s and even upper 20s overnight, Stephen Fister with Bi-Water Farm & Greenhouses says while these conditions won’t completely kill most plants, it will still impact their bloom.

News

WATCH | Baptist Health Lexington updates visitor restrictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
The hospital says visitation for non-COVID patients is limited to one designated person with some special exceptions.

News

Ky. state treasurer says Gov. Beshear misused taxpayer money during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky’s state treasurer is claiming Governor Andy Beshear suppressed the First Amendment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frost On The Pumpkins

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
A light freeze is possible in some areas tonight.

News

Baptist Health Lexington updates visitor restrictions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As flu season is arriving, coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Baptist Health Lexington is updating their visitor restrictions.

News

Ky. law enforcement officials working on reducing gun violence

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Lexington law enforcement officials are working to reduce violence by removing firearms from the hands of those who shouldn’t have them.

News

How are Lexington police doing? Department launches survey to find out

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
“We want to hear from as many people as possible. The survey findings will help us evaluate police department initiatives and policies.”

News

Ky. state treasurer says Gov. Beshear misused taxpayer money during pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ky. state treasurer says Gov. Beshear misused taxpayer money during pandemic

News

Ky. law enforcement officials working on reducing gun violence

Updated: 6 hours ago
Ky. law enforcement officials working on reducing gun violence