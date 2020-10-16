Gov. Beshear reports 1,319 new COVID-19 cases; announces outbreak at Ky. prison

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 1,319 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 85,506 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.70 percent positivity rate.

“Another piece of unfortunate news: We have a COVID-19 outbreak at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex" Gov. Beshear said. "We’ve had 17 inmates and two staff test positive. We will be testing the entire facility, and we will be using the protocols that we first used at Green River to successfully stop an outbreak that had occurred there.”

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 1,300.

“Our COVID report today adds to a tough week,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need to buckle down; we need to wear masks; we need to follow that rule of no gatherings above 10 people at our homes. We need to social distance and we shouldn’t play politics with this virus. It is real. It doesn’t matter if there’s an election a couple of weeks away.”

The deaths reported Friday include a 77-year-old woman from Adair County; a 51-year-old man from Bullitt County; and two women, ages 86 and 94, from Madison County.

The governor says the first family all tested negative for COVID-19. The member of the Governor’s security detail who tested positive for COVID-19 is still experiencing mild symptoms, but doing well.

As of Friday, 667 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons and 187 are in the ICU. At least 17,018 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

