Health dept. reports 133 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 133 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

One new death was also reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 9,722 cases and 86 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

- 167 cases, Sept. 11

- 149 cases, Sept. 10

-133 cases, Oct. 15

- 131 cases, Aug. 7

- 123 cases, Sept. 9

- 122 cases, Sept. 1

- 120 cases, Sept. 2

- 119 cases, Aug. 28

- 116 cases, July 27

- 114 cases, Sept. 19

- 113 cases, Sept. 5 and Sept. 16

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

