How are Lexington police doing? Department launches survey to find out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department wants feedback from the community.

The department launched a public survey for residents and local business owners.

“This survey is another opportunity for Lexington residents to provide valuable feedback about officers and the department as a whole,” Chief Lawrence Weathers said. “We want to hear from as many people as possible. The survey findings will help us evaluate police department initiatives and policies.”

The survey was developed by the national non-profit organization Police2Peace along with researchers at New York University.

Topics in the 20-question survey include how police deal with the homeless to whether or not the police department should be abolished.

The survey site will remain open until November 1.

