Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air found us

Frosty temperatures arrive
Frosty temperatures arrive(WKYT)
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The second front of the week has delivered some pretty chilly air.

Expect our daytime highs to run around the low and mid-50s this afternoon. That puts us below normal and downright chilly. This airmass has the potential to push temperatures deep into the 30s tonight. Most will probably reach the low 30s.

We’ll be in between fronts this weekend. The next one will not get here until Monday/Tuesday. You will find highs up to around the mid and upper 60s on Sunday out ahead of it. This breaks the chill up a little bit. You will need that because there will be more coming.

That next front will drop temperatures again! There is a good chance that we end up with some upper 20s and more 50 degree highs.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

