Ky. law enforcement officials working on reducing gun violence

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Law enforcement officials say shootings have increased in Lexington. They’re trying to reduce those numbers by getting firearms out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.

Robert Duncan, U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Kentucky, said this year his office has prosecuted 184 defendants who were charged with gun violence and/or firearm- related crimes. He said the vast majority of those convicted received prison sentences greater than five years. Members from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms were also apart of the effort.

ATF agents seized 168 firearms through criminal investigations. Duncan said his office would not have been able to prosecute the number of cases without the help of federal, state, and local law enforcement.

“Removing those firearms from the hands of those not lawfully able to possess them likely prevented shootings reduced violence and saved lives,” Duncan said.

Under federal law it is illegal to possess a firearm if you fall into one of nine prohibited categories, which include being a convicted felon, and illegal alien, someone convicted of drug offenses or domestic violence.

Officials say the community must also help with reducing gun violence. They encourage people who may encounter those looking to head down a violent path, to choose an alternative path.

