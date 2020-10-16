Advertisement

Ky. state treasurer says Gov. Beshear misused taxpayer money during pandemic

(WBKO)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s state treasurer is claiming Governor Andy Beshear suppressed the First Amendment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasurer Allison Ball also says the governor misused taxpayers' money in carrying out some of the restrictions last spring.

Ball says her investigation looked into actions involving state police monitoring church services.

She says the investigation uncovered numerous instances of law enforcement being sued to monitor or shut down services and derogatory or confrontational comments made about religious exercises. She says they are reviewing how taxpayer dollars were used to enforce the questionable executive orders relating to first amendment activities.

Treasurer Ball says she received information from a number of health departments and from Kentucky State Police as part of the investigation.

She says she will be presenting her findings to the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary next Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How are Lexington police doing? Department launches survey to find out

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
“We want to hear from as many people as possible. The survey findings will help us evaluate police department initiatives and policies.”

News

UK tests dorm wastewater for COVID-19, hopes to find places of infection

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
At the University of Kentucky, scientists are testing the dorm’s wastewater for COVID-19. So far UK has tested the water of 6 dorms, one twice. Hopefully, this will help identify places of infection at the university.

News

Tickets on sale for first live event at Rupp Arena since March

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
For the first time since March, a live event is scheduled inside Rupp Arena.

News

Date set for construction on Wilmore’s ‘Y’ intersection

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
In a post on Facebook, the city said construction of the “Y” intersection realignment is scheduled to begin March 1.

Latest News

News

Health dept. reports 133 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air found us

Updated: 5 hours ago
The second front of the week has delivered some pretty chilly air.

News

WATCH | Health dept. reports 133 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 7 hours ago
Health dept. reports 133 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

National

AP FACT CHECK: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thursday's town halls were the result of the second debate being canceled.

News

The Breakdown: One-on-one with Gov. Andy Beshear

Updated: 13 hours ago
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joins WKYT's Sam Dick for a one-on-one interview.