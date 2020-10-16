Ky. state treasurer says Gov. Beshear misused taxpayer money during pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s state treasurer is claiming Governor Andy Beshear suppressed the First Amendment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Treasurer Allison Ball also says the governor misused taxpayers' money in carrying out some of the restrictions last spring.

Ball says her investigation looked into actions involving state police monitoring church services.

She says the investigation uncovered numerous instances of law enforcement being sued to monitor or shut down services and derogatory or confrontational comments made about religious exercises. She says they are reviewing how taxpayer dollars were used to enforce the questionable executive orders relating to first amendment activities.

Treasurer Ball says she received information from a number of health departments and from Kentucky State Police as part of the investigation.

She says she will be presenting her findings to the Interim Joint Committee on Judiciary next Thursday.

