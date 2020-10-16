SEC announces schedule changes, UK/Georgia game moved to later date

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC has announced changes in football schedules after the postponements of two games, due to positive cases of COVID-19.

This affects the UK v. Georgia game and the UK/Missouri game.

Kentucky at Missouri moves from Oct. 31 to Oct. 24 at 4 p.m., and Georgia at Kentucky moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at noon.

Both games will be broadcast on SEC Network.

You can read the full release on the schedule changes here.

NEWS | The SEC is adjusting dates and times of several games on its upcoming football schedule following the postponement of two games this week due to positive tests and quarantine of individuals related to COVID-19.https://t.co/Kt3HpXq16C — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.