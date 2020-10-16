SEC announces schedule changes, UK/Georgia game moved to later date
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC has announced changes in football schedules after the postponements of two games, due to positive cases of COVID-19.
This affects the UK v. Georgia game and the UK/Missouri game.
Kentucky at Missouri moves from Oct. 31 to Oct. 24 at 4 p.m., and Georgia at Kentucky moves from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31 at noon.
Both games will be broadcast on SEC Network.
You can read the full release on the schedule changes here.
