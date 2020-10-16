Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul discusses confirmation of Barrett, court packing, KY Constitutional amendments

Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Senator Rand Paul was in South Central Kentucky on Thursday where he stopped at a home development site off Matlock Road in Warren County. Paul spoke about a variety of issues affecting the Commonwealth and the nation. First, the confirmation hearing of Amy Coney Barrett.

Sen. John Cornyn, (R) Texas: “You know, most of us have multiple notebooks and notes and books and things like that in front of us. Can you hold up what you’ve been referring to in answering our questions? Is there anything on it?”

Amy Coney Barrett, Supreme Court Nominee: “A letterhead that says United States Senate.”

Sen. John Cornyn, (R) Texas: “That’s impressive.”

“The hearings you’ve seen that she’s a very accomplished woman. She’s intelligent, she’s an academic. I think it’s pretty impressive to see her in committee with no notes whatsoever, responding to hundreds and hundreds of different cases. The senators had long speeches with binders of thousands of pages of notes. She sat there with a blank sheet of paper was able to respond in an intelligent fashion to all of that,” said Sen. Paul.

This year’s Kentucky election features two amendments to the state’s constitution listed on the ballot, one would limit the terms of District Court judges and Commonwealth attorneys. Paul says he is in favor.

“So in general, I’ve always been for term limits. And I ran on that as part of my campaign. In Washington, I have a bill that would create a constitutional amendment to have term limits in Washington. Also, for Washington, though, it has to be every state you can’t have one state versus the other. I think what we’re talking about here would be just for state office, and that is something I support,” said Sen. Paul.

Senator Paul also spoke about court packing, the COVID-19 pandemic blame game, and much more. You can find the full interview below.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

AP FACT CHECK: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Thursday's town halls were the result of the second debate being canceled.

News

The Breakdown: One-on-one with Gov. Andy Beshear

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joins WKYT's Sam Dick for a one-on-one interview.

News

WATCH | COVID-19 unit full at Ephraim McDowell in Danville, two on vents

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The hospital has seen a rise in cases as fall began. Within the last two weeks 112 people tested positive for the virus.

News

WATCH | Frankfort diner works to figure out how to keep outside dining capacity throughout winter months

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Cliffside Diner has been serving up favorites in Frankfort since the mid 1940′s, but they’ve never had a year quite like 2020.

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. school employee’s death connected to COVID-19

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ruthie Martinez was a permanent substitute teacher in her second year working at Winburn Middle School.

Latest News

News

Frankfort diner works to figure out how to keep outside dining capacity throughout winter months

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Like so many other restaurants, Cliffside Diner was able to cash in on outdoor seating, setting up tables with umbrellas as well as a tent right outside of its building.

News

COVID-19 unit full at Ephraim McDowell in Danville, two on vents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The hospital has seen a rise in cases as fall began. Within the last two weeks 112 people tested positive for the virus.

News

Eastbound lanes of Mountain Parkway back open after sinkhole repairs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The lanes were closed due to repairs to a sinkhole which developed near the Tunnel Ridge Road overpass in late July.

News

Absentee ballots among discarded mail bound for Jeffersontown

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A person found a pile of discarded USPS mail, including 112 absentee ballots for the upcoming election, on Thursday.

News

Fayette Co. school employee’s death connected to COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Principal Mike Hale sent a letter to families writing Ruthie Martinez’s death was determined to be COVID-related. Hale said she hadn’t been on campus four days before she died.