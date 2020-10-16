Tickets on sale for first live event at Rupp Arena since March

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since March, a live event is scheduled inside Rupp Arena.

Packed house, full capacity-- these are going to mean something different in Rupp going forward. 15 percent capacity, masks and socially distanced seat blocks will be the new normal.

“We developed a plan and submitted it to the governor’s office several weeks ago," Director of Arena Management Carl Hall said. "They reviewed it and approved the overall cleaning and sanitization operation plan. Once that was approved then you have to go in and submit an individual event plan.”

Hall says the changes are necessary to bring live entertainment back to Rupp Arena, beginning with the Three 6 Mafia concert scheduled for Dec. 11.

“I want you to be able to come to a show, have a great night, feel safe, feel comfortable, the whole time you’re in here,” Hall said.

He says the biggest difference besides the limited capacity will occur right when you open the door.

“First thing they’ll experience is a line of people doing health screenings: temperature checks, asking you various questions about where have you been if you’ve been out of the state,” Hall said.

“Assuming you pass through without a temperature greater than 100.4, you then move through the standard magnetometers where you go through that like you would for any show, continue down that hallway spine to the ticket taker, then you come into the arena.”

Hall says there are more events already planned and he’s looking forward to seeing faces roaming the concourses again.

“It’s been way too long because it’s been eight or nine months since we’ve had any guests in the building, so it’ll be great to see people roaming the concourse again, having fun, enjoying everything,” Hall siad.

Hall says that 15% capacity cap does include event staff on the night of the event. He said the plans for those events go a long way in trying to reduce lines, especially inside the arena.

This morning at 10AM tickets went on sale for the first live concert inside Rupp Arena since lockdowns started in March. Three 6 Mafia will take the stage on December 11th. I'll walk you through the new protocols in place coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/VlpFnC0Ru8 — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) October 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.