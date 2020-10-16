Advertisement

Ways to protect your fall plants during the first freeze

Our first front and freeze potential of the season is coming in for tonight and Saturday morning, which mean it’s important to protect those mums and other flowers you have outside.
Our first front and freeze potential of the season is coming in for tonight and Saturday morning, which mean it’s important to protect those mums and other flowers you have outside.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures drop into the 30s and even upper 20s overnight, Stephen Fister with Bi-Water Farm & Greenhouses says while these conditions won’t completely kill most plants, it will still impact their bloom.

“What you want to be careful of right now is the fact that it will nip the blooms on many of your plants and this way you would need to protect like these mums here and stuff like that,” Fister said.

That’s why it’s important to bring your outdoor flowers closer to your home and even cover them with a cloth material, but make sure to avoid plastics as it can hurt plants even more.

“There’s no barrier at all, it actually transmits it and pulls it in and so you want to be careful about using plastic,” Fister said.

Now while the typical fall flower and plant doesn’t do well in these early season frosts and light freezes, Fister tells us there are a few plants that will survive and even thrive in these types of conditions.

“Pansies will do just great during this and move along like nothing happened to them, then the flowering kale and cabbages where they’re red or white in the center of them, they’ll even start getting more intense in color as the days get colder.”

And if you live in any valley area, you’ll want to take extra care of your plants, as those lower areas typically see colder temperatures than near the top of a hill.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Finding internships becomes new challenge for college students

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The pandemic has challenged the job market since it made landfall in the United States. For college students looking for internships, just to enter the job market, it has been a rocky path for some.

News

WATCH | Baptist Health Lexington updates visitor restrictions

Updated: 46 minutes ago
The hospital says visitation for non-COVID patients is limited to one designated person with some special exceptions.

News

Ky. state treasurer says Gov. Beshear misused taxpayer money during pandemic

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Kentucky’s state treasurer is claiming Governor Andy Beshear suppressed the First Amendment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frost On The Pumpkins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
A light freeze is possible in some areas tonight.

Latest News

News

Baptist Health Lexington updates visitor restrictions

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As flu season is arriving, coupled with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Baptist Health Lexington is updating their visitor restrictions.

News

Ky. law enforcement officials working on reducing gun violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Lexington law enforcement officials are working to reduce violence by removing firearms from the hands of those who shouldn’t have them.

News

How are Lexington police doing? Department launches survey to find out

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
“We want to hear from as many people as possible. The survey findings will help us evaluate police department initiatives and policies.”

News

Ky. state treasurer says Gov. Beshear misused taxpayer money during pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ky. state treasurer says Gov. Beshear misused taxpayer money during pandemic

News

Ky. law enforcement officials working on reducing gun violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ky. law enforcement officials working on reducing gun violence

News

Tickets on sale for first live event at Rupp Arena since March

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tickets on sale for first live event at Rupp Arena since March