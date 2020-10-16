Ways to protect your fall plants during the first freeze

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As temperatures drop into the 30s and even upper 20s overnight, Stephen Fister with Bi-Water Farm & Greenhouses says while these conditions won’t completely kill most plants, it will still impact their bloom.

“What you want to be careful of right now is the fact that it will nip the blooms on many of your plants and this way you would need to protect like these mums here and stuff like that,” Fister said.

That’s why it’s important to bring your outdoor flowers closer to your home and even cover them with a cloth material, but make sure to avoid plastics as it can hurt plants even more.

“There’s no barrier at all, it actually transmits it and pulls it in and so you want to be careful about using plastic,” Fister said.

Now while the typical fall flower and plant doesn’t do well in these early season frosts and light freezes, Fister tells us there are a few plants that will survive and even thrive in these types of conditions.

“Pansies will do just great during this and move along like nothing happened to them, then the flowering kale and cabbages where they’re red or white in the center of them, they’ll even start getting more intense in color as the days get colder.”

And if you live in any valley area, you’ll want to take extra care of your plants, as those lower areas typically see colder temperatures than near the top of a hill.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.