WKYT Investigates | Concerns grow in Lexington after learning seven sex offenders live in home

By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Seven sex offenders all in one house on Lin Wal Road.

“Nobody is comfortable around something like that,” neighbor Carol Mane said.

The men living there have all been convicted of different sex crimes, ranging from child pornography, to rape of young children.

“The youngest is a four-year-old and a six-year-old is in my house. That breaks my heart.”

Sheriff Kathy Witt says for some, living with other convicted felons could be a violation of probation or parole, but it’s not illegal in several cases.

“I have always been a big believer that convicted sex offenders living together does not set them up for success to make them law biting, it doesn’t set the neighborhood up for success,” Sheriff Witt said.

She says if anything, they could be in violation of a city zoning limit, which states that only four unrelated people can live in the house. The sheriff says they’re investigating, but for now, all they can do is keep neighbors informed.

“It’s not to try to harass that convicted offender, but it’s just trying to give everybody’s knowledge they need to be safe,” Sheriff Witt said.

Neighbors say they are making changes to keep their kids safe.

“Just tell them you have to be aware and you can’t trust anybody,” Mane said.

“But how do you have a conversation with a child that age and say you can’t go outside because there are men in that house that have violated a child? I don’t know how you would have that conversation,” neighbor Rashawna Perkins said.

For now, they’re taking precautions and keeping open communication with deputies.

You can search the sex offender registry on the Kentucky State Police website.

