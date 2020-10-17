Advertisement

89 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:41 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 89 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

One new death was also reported.

The current totals for Lexington are 9,811 cases and 87 deaths related to COVID-19.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

- 167 cases, Sept. 11

- 149 cases, Sept. 10

-133 cases, Oct. 15

- 131 cases, Aug. 7

- 123 cases, Sept. 9

- 122 cases, Sept. 1

- 120 cases, Sept. 2

- 119 cases, Aug. 28

- 116 cases, July 27

- 114 cases, Sept. 19

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

