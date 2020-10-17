Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cool and dry Fall weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a frosty morning across the Commonwealth, we are looking at a cool but pleasant weekend ahead, but another active pattern looms in the forecast.

To begin this Saturday morning, many of you may have needed to get out the ice scraper to clear the windshield with temperatures starting the day in the lower 30s. Fortunately, we will have plenty of sunshine around throughout the day with a few clouds mixed in, but that cool feel will remain around. By later this afternoon, highs are only looking to top out into the upper 50s and lower 60s with light to moderate winds this afternoon as well.

By Sunday morning, we won’t necessarily have another frost/freeze threat, but temperatures will start on a chilly note in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Mostly clear skies will begin the day as well, but as we continue throughout the afternoon and into the night, clouds will be increasing from the northwest ahead of our next system. Before that system, though, we’ll keep most of Sunday on the dry side before rain shows up later into the night. On Sunday, highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s, depending on how much sunshine or cloud cover you receive.

Our pattern starts to turn more active as we head into this next work week on Monday with showers and thunderstorms moving in with another cold front. Unfortunately, this next cold front won’t make it through the entire state, and instead, stall out right on top of us. This means we’ll continue to see shower and thunderstorm chances throughout much of this next week as more systems move along that stalled front line. Temperatures will also be varied from north to south most days with highs generally in the 60s Monday/Tuesday, and then 70s return near Wednesday/Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.