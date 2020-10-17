Advertisement

Arrest made in Lexington cold case

Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.
Rachel Martin, 34, is charged with the murder of Charlie Sowers in 2009.(Lincoln County Regional Jail)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have arrested a woman connected to a Lexington murder case that had gone cold for more than a decade.

Rachel Martin is charged with the 2009 murder of Charlie Sowers.

Lexington police say Garrard County police helped with Martin’s arrest.

She was booked into the Lincoln County Regional Jail and will be extradited to Lexington. Police did not say when.

Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home in May of 2009.

Originally, investigators called his death an accident, but it was later ruled a homicide.

