Arrest made in Lexington cold case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have arrested a woman connected to a Lexington murder case that had gone cold for more than a decade.

Rachel Martin is charged with the 2009 murder of Charlie Sowers.

Lexington police say Garrard County police helped with Martin’s arrest.

She was booked into the Lincoln County Regional Jail and will be extradited to Lexington. Police did not say when.

Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home in May of 2009.

Originally, investigators called his death an accident, but it was later ruled a homicide.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.