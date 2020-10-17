Advertisement

Bowling Green COVID survivor makes history with plasma donation

By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Versailles, Ky. (WKYT) - An ICU nurse from Bowling Green is now part of a historical plasma donation in Versailles.

After almost dying from COVID-19, Molly Dawson is now donating convalescent plasma that can help patients currently being treated for coronavirus.

Working in the ICU, 25-year-old Dawson saw in March just how deadly COVID-19 was becoming.

“Especially while we don’t know what’s going on, if I can help, you know, I’m a nurse. I got into nursing because I want to help people and I want to save lives,” Dawson said.

The virus hit Dawson’s unit hard the first few months. Her coworkers becoming its next targets.

“Most of the people in my unit had already had COVID.”

Early June, and Dawson started feeling the symptoms herself. Two false negatives, and 10 days later, she woke up at 2:30 in the morning, unable to breathe.

"It felt like I was drowning. I took myself to the ER and started this journey I didn’t think I would be on. "

Dawson now laying in the very place of the people she’d been treating. She was intubated, but the situation quickly worsened.

“Within 12 hours of that, they decided I was getting worse, and I needed to be flown and airlifted to Nashville.”

Dawson would spend the next 17 days on a ventilator. Almost dying three times.

“Plasma is one of the things that helped save my life.”

Three months after recovering, Dawson is now making history.

“She’s the first person we are collecting convalescent plasma from, who received convalescent plasma as part of her therapy when she was hospitalized,” said Medical Director of the Kentucky Blood Center, Dr. Dennis Williams.

Williams said this plasma is part of a therapy where they collect antibodies from patients who had COVID and have now recovered.

“It’s a very powerful donation to be able to collect from one person to treat four others," said Dr. Williams.

A full circle moment for a nurse whose dream is to save lives any way she can.

"Do my part, since I can’t be at work right now,” said Dawson.

Dawson now spends about 13 hours a week in various therapies.

She said she’s still recovering from neurology issues from being on the ventilators for so long.

Dr. Williams said they are still studying the convalescent plasma transfusions, saying anyone who gets a transfusion is monitored closely after.

The Kentucky Blood Center is starting antibody testing again Saturday, and it will last for the next three weeks.

You can donate blood and if it’s positive for antibodies, you’ll be recruited to come back and donate plasma. Find our more information here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Mercer Co. wins 4th-straight, knocks off Henry Co. 49-14

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Moss
Titans on 4-game winning streak

Sports

Boyle hammers Anderson, 54-0

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Moss
Rebels record second-straight shutout

News

UK student helps educate peers on voting process

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A University of Kentucky student is trying to educate young voters confused about the election process.

Sports

Great Crossing routs Western Hills 42-7 for second straight win

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wolverines scored the first touchdown of the night and the Warhawks responded with 42 unanswered points.

Latest News

Sports

Dunbar blanks Henry Clay 20-0, improves to 3-1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Bulldogs held the Blue Devils to 58 total yards Friday night.

News

Kentucky Department for Public Health lays out COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Department for Public Health is announcing an initial draft plan for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to local health departments and health care organizations.

News

New COVID-19 oral rinse may be good option for kids, seniors

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
A new COVID-19 test currently being used for film crews that have to be tested consistently will be available at some Louisville sites next week.

Lexington

Arrest made in Lexington cold case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home in May of 2009.

News

SEC announces schedule changes, UK/Georgia game moved to later date

Updated: 5 hours ago
The SEC has announced changes in football schedules after the postponements of two games, due to positive cases of COVID-19.

News

WKYT Investigates | Concerns grow in Lexington after learning seven sex offenders live in home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
What would you do if you learned seven registered sex offenders were living in one house in your neighborhood? The Fayette County Sheriff says it’s legal for sex offenders to live together, but people on Lin Wal Road still aren’t happy.