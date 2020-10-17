Boyle hammers Anderson, 54-0

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second-straight Friday Boyle Co. held its opponent scoreless -- this week it was Anderson Co.

The Rebels (5-0) ran out to an early 20-0 lead in the first quarter, cruising to a 54-0 win.

Will McDaniel got the home team on the scoreboard first with a 66-yard touchdown run on the Rebels first possession.

On Boyle’s second drive, quarterback Jagger Gillis, who played at Anderson Co. last season, tossed a touchdown pass to Coleman Clark to give the Rebels a 13-0 lead.

Cole Lanter took a first quarter punt back for a 55-yard touchdown and Boyle Co. never looked back.

Boyle Co. travels to Bourbon Co. next Friday.

Anderson Co. (0-6) hosts Lexington Catholic next week.

