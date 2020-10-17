Businesses continue to see increased tourism at Red River Gorge

RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (WYMT) -

Enjoying the outdoors is something people continue to take part in since the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this fall season the Red River Gorge has stayed busy since the beginning of the coronavirus.

Heather Warman, Gorge Underground Group Specialist, says tourism attractions like this allow people to have fun while social distancing.

“We do underground tours in abandoned limestone mine. We have a cave boat that takes up to 20 people during Covid we have reduced that number to 12 and then we have kayaking tours and we have stand up paddle boarding," said Warman. “We didn’t see a slow down at all that we normally see happen in August and we still haven’t seen it. We’ve seen a slight decrease maybe 10% in the month of October but that’s very atypical. Normally this time of year compared to August we would be running at 10%.”

They continue to see numbers like never before and people are coming all the way from Michigan and Georgia.

As November approaches dates are already filling up. Warman says virtual learning could play a part.

"For the whole area, it’s been really an advantage because everyone working here can stay and work the whole year where a lot of people would be going home we’re not staying in the area because they don’t really have work here in the wintertime. "

Warman says she hopes it could be a new trend for the future with the beauty of the Red River Gorge all year around.

