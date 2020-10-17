Dunbar blanks Henry Clay 20-0, improves to 3-1
The Bulldogs held the Blue Devils to 58 total yards Friday night.
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar held Henry Clay to 58 total yards Friday night and beat the Blue Devils 20-0 to improve to 3-1.
Kamarion Robinson scored the only touchdown of the first half to put the Bulldogs up 6-0.
John Law scored a defensive touchdown to put Dunbar up 12-0 in the third quarter and Jake Smith hit Luke Olive for an 8-yard touchdown for the final points of the night.
Dunbar (3-1) visits Lafayette on October 23. Henry Clay (1-3) hosts Tates Creek.
