Dunbar blanks Henry Clay 20-0, improves to 3-1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar held Henry Clay to 58 total yards Friday night and beat the Blue Devils 20-0 to improve to 3-1.

Kamarion Robinson scored the only touchdown of the first half to put the Bulldogs up 6-0.

John Law scored a defensive touchdown to put Dunbar up 12-0 in the third quarter and Jake Smith hit Luke Olive for an 8-yard touchdown for the final points of the night.

Dunbar (3-1) visits Lafayette on October 23. Henry Clay (1-3) hosts Tates Creek.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.