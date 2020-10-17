Gov. Beshear reports 1,295 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,295 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total now stands at 86,797 cases. The positivity rate is 4.62%.

“This is the fourth highest day of positive COVID-19 cases. This is also the highest Saturday that we’ve ever had,” said Gov. Beshear. “Things are not moving in the right direction; they continue to escalate. This virus is our enemy, not each other.”

Of the newly reported cases, 162 were from children ages 18 and younger, 27 of those cases were kids five or younger. The youngest is seven days old.

“These cases are all over the place. On top of that, all of our other numbers are going the wrong way, too. More Kentuckians hospitalized and in the ICU than ever,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know what it takes to stop these numbers from escalating. People’s lives depend on it.”

The Governor also reported 12 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 1,312.

“That’s 12 additional families who need our support,” said Gov. Beshear.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 95-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 59-year-old man from Pulaski County; a 71-year-old man from Union County; a 90-year-old woman from Whitley County; an 85-year-old man from Boyd County; a 77-year-old woman from Boyd County; an 82-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 94-year-old man from Henderson County; an 85-year-old man from Hopkins County; a 79-year-old woman from Jessamine County; a 91-year-old man from McLean County; and a 73-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

“October is on pace to be our highest ever number of coronavirus cases reported within a month,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We’re in the midst of an escalation in cases and our hospitalizations are increasing now, too. As the holidays approach, it’s imperative to limit further spread. Practice social distancing, wear a face covering and practice good hand hygiene to reduce your chances of contracting COVID-19.”

At least 1,794,634 tests had been administered as of Saturday. The number of Kentuckians who have recovered is at least 17,155.

