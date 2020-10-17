Advertisement

GRC gets first win of the season 48-15 at Madison Central

The Cardinals' balanced attack racks of 508 yards of offense
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The George Rogers Clark Cardinals (1-4) raced to a 34-0 lead on Madison Central and cruised to a 48-15 district win.

The Cardinals first victory of the year came with its most balanced offensive attack of the season.

GRC quarterback Jordan Manley passing for 269 yards and Azariah Israel had three touchdowns and 130 of the Cards' 262 yards rushing.

Madison Central, also 1-4 on the year, got a 72-yard TD pass from Nathan Storie to Jayden West and 22-yard TD run from Kenyatta Hardge in the losing effort.

