Great Crossing routs Western Hills 42-7 for second straight win

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - After starting the season 0-3, Great Crossing beat Western Hills 42-7 Friday night on the road for its second straight win.

The Wolverines scored the first touchdown of the night and the Warhawks responded with 42 unanswered points.

Kalib Perry scored a 48-yard touchdown to tie the game 7-7 and Caleb Shively housed a 75-yard pick six to put Great Crossing up 14-7 at the break.

Great Crossing (2-3) hosts Grant County next week with the chance to wrap up third place in the district.

Western Hills (2-2) visits Christian Academy of Louisville on October 23.

