Kentucky Newsmakers 10/18: Ky. Senators Reggie Thomas and Damon Thayer.

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Ky. Senators Reginald Thomas and Damon Thayer.

We’re just over two weeks until Election Day and voters are already sending in absentee ballots or voting early. The coronavirus ‘state of emergency’ has made this a very different election. What hasn’t changed are the basic philosophies of the two major parties.

Democratic Senator Reggie Thomas of Lexington is up for re-election but faces no Republican opposition. There is a write-in candidate Matt Miniard. Senator Thomas’s district falls inside Fayette County. He joins us to discuss the U.S. Senate debate, the 6th District Congressional debate, key differences between the two major political parties and more.

Republican Senator Damon Thayer of Georgetown is seeking re-election this year and is being challenged by Democrat Jason Stroude. He joins Bill Bryant to give perspective on the Republican philosophy this election year, coronavirus, the state budget and more.

