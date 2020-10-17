Lafayette picks up first win of the season over Tates Creek 22-13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After starting the season 0-3, the Lafayette Generals picked up their first win Friday over Tates Creek 22-13.

Lafayette first points of the game came on a 24-yard field goal by Paul McGee. It was the Generals first points of the season. Later in the first quarter, Lafayette’s Jack Harris recovered a fumble in the endzone to give his team the 9-7 lead. Lafayette had a 22-13 lead at the half, and that’s how the game would end.

Lafayette hosts Dunbar next Friday at 6:30 p.m. Tates Creek drops to 0-4 overall and plays at Henry Clay next Friday at 6:30 p.m.

