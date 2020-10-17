Lexington Catholic blanks Bourbon County 52-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic scored 38 points in the first half on Friday and never looked back, on their way to a 52-0 win over Bourbon County.

The two biggest plays of the night were an 83-yard run for a touchdown by the Knights' quarterback Jack Gohmann to make it 27-0 in the second quarter Then in the third quarter, JD Woodall returned a kickoff 84-yards for a touchdown.

With the win, Lexington Catholic improves to 2-2 and will play at Anderson County next week. Bourbon County drops to 1-4 and hosts Boyle County next Friday night.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.