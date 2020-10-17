Advertisement

Mercer Co. wins 4th-straight, knocks off Henry Co. 49-14

Titans on 4-game winning streak
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Mercer Co. has now won four-straight games, including Friday’s 49-14 win over Henry Co.

Just before halftime, the Titans' Jalen Lukitsch scores on an 11-yard touchdown to give Mercer Co. a 30-8 lead.

Mercer Co. opened the season with a 51-7 loss at Boyle Co., but has since gone on a four-game winning streak.

The Titans (4-1) travel to DeSales next Friday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Madison Southern races to a 35-6 win over West Jessamine

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Brian Milam
Madison Southern improves to 3-2 on the season.

Sports

GRC gets first win of the season 48-15 at Madison Central

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Brian Milam
GRC gets win number one of the season in district action.

Sports

Lexington Catholic blanks Bourbon County 52-0

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Lexington Catholic scored 38 points in the first half on Friday and never looked back, on their way to a 52-0 win over Bourbon County

Sports

Lafayette picks up first win of the season over Tates Creek 22-13

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
After starting the season 0-3, the Lafayette Generals picked up their first win Friday over Tates Creek 22-13.

Latest News

Sports

Boyle hammers Anderson, 54-0

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steve Moss
Rebels record second-straight shutout

Sports

Great Crossing routs Western Hills 42-7 for second straight win

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wolverines scored the first touchdown of the night and the Warhawks responded with 42 unanswered points.

Sports

Dunbar blanks Henry Clay 20-0, improves to 3-1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Bulldogs held the Blue Devils to 58 total yards Friday night.

News

SEC announces schedule changes, UK/Georgia game moved to later date

Updated: 5 hours ago
The SEC has announced changes in football schedules after the postponements of two games, due to positive cases of COVID-19.

Sports

Red Knight takes Sycamore in stakes-record time

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Trained by Bill Mott and ridden by James Graham, Red Knight covered the 1½ miles on a firm turf course in 2:28.81 to smash the stakes record

Sports

UK’s Olivia Owens granted immediate eligibility by NCAA

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
6-foot-4 center that transferred from Maryland will be eligible to play in 2020-21