Mercer Co. wins 4th-straight, knocks off Henry Co. 49-14
Titans on 4-game winning streak
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Mercer Co. has now won four-straight games, including Friday’s 49-14 win over Henry Co.
Just before halftime, the Titans' Jalen Lukitsch scores on an 11-yard touchdown to give Mercer Co. a 30-8 lead.
Mercer Co. opened the season with a 51-7 loss at Boyle Co., but has since gone on a four-game winning streak.
The Titans (4-1) travel to DeSales next Friday.
