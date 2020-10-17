Mercer Co. wins 4th-straight, knocks off Henry Co. 49-14

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Mercer Co. has now won four-straight games, including Friday’s 49-14 win over Henry Co.

Just before halftime, the Titans' Jalen Lukitsch scores on an 11-yard touchdown to give Mercer Co. a 30-8 lead.

Mercer Co. opened the season with a 51-7 loss at Boyle Co., but has since gone on a four-game winning streak.

The Titans (4-1) travel to DeSales next Friday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.