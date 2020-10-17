Advertisement

October 17th marks the first Saturday of voting in the history of the Commonwealth

While some disagree with the early voting process, voters at the polls in Lexington Saturday tell WKYT they're in favor of it for a variety of reasons.
While some disagree with the early voting process, voters at the polls in Lexington Saturday tell WKYT they're in favor of it for a variety of reasons.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is November 3rd, but around 22 million Americans have already cast their ballot according to the US Election Project.

There’s been a big turnout in the Commonwealth... one that’s unprecedented in many ways. October 27th marks the first time in Kentucky history voters have cast ballots on a Saturday.

While some disagree with the early voting process, voters at Lexington polls tell WKYT they’re in favor of it for a variety of reasons. Voters mention they feel it’s safer during the pandemic. They also mention it’s more convenient for most people’s work schedules.

Should we see more of these early voting opportunities in future, hopefully pandemic-free elections? Some voters say yes, but within reason.

Some voters say they disagree with mail-in voting. Others question the expense.

Agree or disagree with the early opportunities, one thing was clear. Most Kentuckians at the polls couldn’t wait to practice their right to vote.

There are 8 polling locations in Lexington. Registered voters can go to any one, regardless of where they live.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

89 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The current totals for Lexington are 9,811 cases and 87 deaths related to COVID-19.

State

USPS worker responsible for discarded absentee ballots no longer employed, could face federal charges

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The discarded mail was intended for delivery in the Jeffersontown area, the 40299 zip code in particular.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Cool and dry Fall weekend

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
A chilly but pleasant weekend is ahead for the Commonwealth, but an active pattern looms around the corner

Sports

Mercer Co. wins 4th-straight, knocks off Henry Co. 49-14

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Steve Moss
Titans on 4-game winning streak

Latest News

News

Bowling Green COVID survivor makes history with plasma donation

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grason Passmore
An ICU nurse from Bowling Green is now part of a historical plasma donation in Versailles.After almost dying from COVID-19, Molly Dawson is now donating convalescent plasma that can help patients currently being treated for coronavirus.

Sports

Boyle hammers Anderson, 54-0

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Steve Moss
Rebels record second-straight shutout

News

UK student helps educate peers on voting process

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
A University of Kentucky student is trying to educate young voters confused about the election process.

Sports

Great Crossing routs Western Hills 42-7 for second straight win

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Wolverines scored the first touchdown of the night and the Warhawks responded with 42 unanswered points.

Sports

Dunbar blanks Henry Clay 20-0, improves to 3-1

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Bulldogs held the Blue Devils to 58 total yards Friday night.

News

Kentucky Department for Public Health lays out COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky Department for Public Health is announcing an initial draft plan for distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to local health departments and health care organizations.